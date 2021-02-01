New Youngstown coffee shop offers more than a hot drink

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s a new place to get a hot drink in Youngstown, but it is so much more.

Common Goods Studio specializes in coffee and tea.

It calls itself 99% vegan because it does have half-whole milk available to add to your drink, but the story is that it also promotes other small businesses.

Common Goods Studio sells or co-signs with 45 small businesses to promote them and sell their items. Soaps, candles, macrame, pillows, even the tables are for sale.

“People have gone their extra mile to support small business because the economy for small business in Youngstown is so high. Having that camaraderie of all people in one place to be able to do that, I think, is a great opportunity to bring small businesses and the community in one place,” said Sheri Bodo, owner of Common Goods Studio.

Common Goods Studio also features all-women on its team.

The store is located at the corner of Canfield Road and Bears Den.