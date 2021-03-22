New Valley restaurant boasts ‘team family’ to serve homemade food

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new restaurant is now open in 20 Federal Place, in downtown Youngstown. It’s called Top Notch Meals, where they serve items such as breakfast foods all day.

Vershanda Black is the owner. She said everything is made from scratch.

“It means a lot. This is something I always wanted to do, and I was just able to get out here and do it. I have the team, my mom, my sisters, brothers, my children and cousins, everybody,” Black said.

Black said she wanted to open a restaurant because of her love of cooking, and she is getting plenty of support.