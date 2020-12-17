New snow makes for a fun day at Warren’s Packard Park

News

Our cameras caught up with all the fun at Packard Park where there were people sledding

by: Nadine Grimley

Posted: / Updated:

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some children and a few adults made use of the fresh snow for a little outdoor fun Thursday.

Our cameras caught up with all the fun at Packard Park where there were people sledding.

Some of the kids there said they really like a snow day even if there aren’t technically in class. Here is what they had to say:

Brody Jessup (Champion): Sledded down. All the way down that hill.
Reporter: How fast did you go?
Brody Jessup: Superfast!
Kyleigh (Howland): When we all go down the hill, it’s fun!
Preston Park (Howland): Also, I built a snowman
Reporter: You built a snowman?
Preston Park: And I love it!

Packard park is a popular place for families to sled in the winter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com