New mural project begins work in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Work has started on a new mural in Youngstown.

Crews were out power washing the area on Andrews Avenue near East Federal Street Saturday.

The Andrews Avenue Memory Mural is a joint project between Youngstown State University’s Department of Art and LIT Youngstown.

The mural will be based on the people of Youngstown.

“It really is a neglected street. It connects downtown with other areas toward Hubbard. It’s just a section we’d like to revamp and transform, and eventually, we’d like to see benches here and have people come and eat lunch, and it will be something that will trigger more murals hopefully,” said Dragana Crnjak, YSU Professor of Art.

Students will meet at the site on the first day of class to start organizing.