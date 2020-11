The mural on the side of the distribution center was designed and painted by YSU art majors and grad students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Schwebel’s officially unveiled a tribute to Youngstown’s heritage on Wednesday.

A new mural now graces the east side of its distribution center on Midlothian Boulevard, right across from its headquarters.

The mural was designed and painted by YSU art majors and grad students.

It highlights the history of the Youngstown city skyline.