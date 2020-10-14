New Mahoning County HAZMAT trucks will help with improved response time

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – There are two new additions to the Mahoning County Hazardous Materials Response Team.

The HAZMAT team bought a 2000 International HAZMAT truck and a 2020 Ford F-250.

The two trucks round out their fleet that helps them respond to HAZMAT situations faster.

The International truck now stores all of their equipment that used to be loaded each time a call came in.

The trucks were bought using budget money and with help from Mahoning County commissioners.

“We want our HAZMAT team to be fully equipped with the best equipment so we can save lives. When you look at these vehicles, don’t look at the numbers, equate it to what lives can be saved if we have a disaster in our area,” said Commissioner Anthony Traficanti.

Mahoning County HAZMAT Chief Stephen Szekely says the two trucks will make response time quicker, so he’s grateful for the additions.