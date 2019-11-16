New Initiative At Cardinal Mooney High School

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Most Reverend George V. Murry, S.J., bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, has announced an enhanced leadership initiative at Cardinal Mooney High School.

Bishop Murry has named Richard Osborne, Chief Executive Officer of Cardinal Mooney High School, effective immediately.

Osborne served as president at Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School, Cleveland. While there, the school saw a substantial growth in enrollment and fundraising.

As CEO, he will work in tandem with the present school administration to continue and move forward with the mission of Cardinal Mooney.

In addition, Dr. Mary Ann Beiting, a staff member of the Office of Catholic Schools and a former 26 year veteran principal at Akron Hoban High School, will be working with the school administration to review and plan strategic programs and policies that will strengthen the school’s scholarships.

“Cardinal Mooney has a rich and glorious tradition of which we can be proud of. The Cardinal Mooney of today is not the same school is was in the 50’s, 60’s, or 70’s, nor should it be. These changes will enable Cardinal Mooney High School to remain sustainable and to flourish in the future,” said Bishop Murry.

The bishop believes that Cardinal Mooney can continue its long tradition of educational services to the valley with careful and prayerful collaboration among administration, staff, students and families.