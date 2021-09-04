New home for historical tractors, equipment at fairground

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – People at the Canfield Fair love seeing the historical tractor equipment.

This year, the fair equipment exhibit has moved to a new location.

Tractors, engines, antique cars and other equipment are now set up on the north side of the fairgrounds, inside the former 4-H building. The 4-H events are now taking place at a new building on the south side of the fairgrounds.

“It’s a new beginning for us,” said Shawn Watson. “Our parents started the display down there and now this is a chance for us to make this our display. We have a nice, big building that we can have some of our things in, and we still have a yard full of antique tractors and other equipment on display.”

Watson is one of about 300 volunteers who helps put together the display.

“Many of them take their vacation over the fairs so they can be here and it’s like a family reunion,” he said.

Now the exhibit is next to the building housing rabbits, sheep and chickens for the fair.

“You can hear the crowing in the background, which is really nice to hear,” he said. “We just like it; it’s a new beginning for us. We’re glad for the junior fair to be in their new location, and we like being in our new location, too.”

One highlight of the display to check out is a 1926 Model T Ford.

Watson says the average price for one back in their heyday was about $400.

“The Model T Ford could be used for many different things. You would buy a basic car and could add a pickup bed to the back, or a tank in this case,” he said. “This truck was used to deliver kerosene door-to-door when electricity was first coming in and people still had kerosene stoves.”

Watson says the kerosene delivery driver had a set daily route, similar to a milkman.

There are plenty of events happening today, starting at 8 a.m. in the grandstand with the Draft Pony Pig Iron Derby. Immediately after that, there will be harness racing with pari-mutuel betting in the Grandstand as well.

Then the much anticipated Weiner Dog Derby will be taking place at 11 a.m. in the grandstand as well.

This afternoon, visitors can look forward to a sheep sheering demonstration at 12:30 p.m. near the north end of the grounds. There will also be pony hitches in the south ring around 6 p.m.

For tonight’s big grandstand event, the truck and tractor pull will happen at 7 p.m., and a dog agility demonstration will wrap up the night around 7:30 p.m.