New details released on what led to fiery weekend crash in Fowler

Vienna Police Chief Bob Ludt says the driver was pulled over for going over the speed limit

FOWLER, Ohio (WYTV) – New details have been released about the moments leading up to a fiery crash in Fowler on Sunday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Lamond McCullough-Scott, of Sharon, was seriously hurt in the accident on Wilson-Sharpsville Road.

Vienna Police Chief Bob Ludt says an officer pulled him over after clocking his speed at 25 miles per hour over the speed limit on Route 82.

A passenger in the vehicle was cooperative.

Police said McCullough-Scott became upset when the officer asked him to step out of the vehicle after smelling marijuana, so he took off.

“When the guy took off, my officer just tried to follow him for a little bit to see if maybe he was gonna change his mind, pull over, whatever, but it happened so quickly he lost sight of him. So there was really no chase, no pursuit involved,” Ludt said.

Charges are expected to be filed.