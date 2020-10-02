New COVID-19 concerns force Champion schools to extend remote learning for six days

All contacts are being notified and quarantined by the district and the Trumbull County Health Department

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion Local Schools announced Friday that all classes in the district will move to remote learning beginning Oct. 6 through Monday, Oct. 12 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Superintendent John Grabowski said the district has two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. He said the cases are “outside of the original exposure and have impacted both the high school and elementary school.”

On Monday, Grabowski instituted remote learning at the high school until Oct. 5 after learning of four COVID-19 cases. These new cases are in addition to that.

All buildings and grades are included in the new remote learning mandate.

All contacts are being notified and quarantined by the district and the Trumbull County Health Department, Grabowski said.

All extracurricular activities are shut down during the remote learning period.

Grabowski is hosting a town hall meeting on Monday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. to address the situation. He said email invitations will be shared out Monday by noon.

