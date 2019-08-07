New Castle police initiate body camera program

The department is mandating that every citizen encounter be recorded

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Every uniformed officer in the New Castle Police Department is now outfitted with a body camera.

A total of 30 cameras were given to officers to place on their uniforms.

Officials say the new technology is important because the footage captured can be used as evidence in criminal proceedings and supervisors can use it as a training tool.

Police say recorded footage can help reinforce best practices for safe encounters with citizens and protects officers from false accusations.

” The footage also provides the department with critical information to conduct impartial and transparent employee conduct investigations. Body worn camera technology is a tool that provides our agency with a gauge to monitor our commitment to practice the tenants of Procedural Justice which includes treating people with dignity and respect. – New Castle Police Department

BODY WORN CAMERA PROGRAM INITIATEDThe New Castle City Police Department patrol officers are now wearing body worn… Posted by New Castle Police Department on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

The department is mandating that every citizen encounter be recorded, however, officials say extraordinary circumstances could arise that would force the officer to act quickly to protect someone or themselves and not have time to initiate the recording.