New burger joint in Boardman features West Coast style patty

A Boardman woman and her husband from California had been working a food cart but now they have a permanent location

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Boardman and her husband from Los Angeles have opened a new restaurant specializing in hamburgers.

Sespe Burger is on Market Street where Tangier’s Pizza used to be.

Christina Meyer Oliver met her husband, Jeff, while working on food trucks in LA.

They decided to move to Boardman because of the cost of living and slower pace of life.

The pair operated a food cart and now have a permanent location.

But what is the Sespe burger?

“All of our burgers are fresh,” Jeff said. “Smashed in the griddle so it gets a nice griddle crust on it, kind of a lacey edge, almost like a meat candy, some people like to say. They’re kind of like West Coast style, I like to think.”

The Sespe menu also has chicken sandwiches, BLTs, pastrami and a variety of fries.

It’s open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Closed on Sunday.

Sespe, by the way, is the area in California where Jeff grew up.