YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is a big day for the Diocese of Youngstown. Reverend David Bonnar will be ordained as the sixth bishop of the city.

The Mass of Ordination and Installation will take place at 2 p.m.

You can watch it live right here or on MyYTV.