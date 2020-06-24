Nature play area reopens at Mosquito Lake State Park

A new teepee is going up this weekend

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A natural play area at Mosquito Lake State Park is now open.

Between COVID-19 and vandals who targeted the area in November, many have been anxiously waiting for the area to welcome children again.

A new teepee is going up this weekend, and the area provides several nature-based activities and play areas.

The play areas are not sanitized and guests are urged to bring their own wipes and abide by social distancing guidelines.

The play area was built by the Friends of Mosquito Lake State Park last summer, The area was vandalized in November by someone disassembled some of the features and toppled a picnic table and tic tac toe game.

Repairs have been made and play area is now open.