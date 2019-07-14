World invited to participate in ‘Global Rocket Launch’ during Apollo 11 anniversary

The goal is to break the record by launching 5,000 model rockets simultaneously at the same time

(WYTV) – The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is trying to break a world record during the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s moon landing.

People around the world are invited to launch a “rocket” as part of the “Global Rocket Launch.”

The goal is to break the record by launching 5,000 model rockets simultaneously at the same time — 9:32 a.m. here — on July 16.

The first moon landing happened on July 20, 1969 during the Apollo 11 mission. Apollo 11 launched from Cape Kennedy at 9:32 a.m. July 16, 1969.

Anyone can participate in the rocket launch. Information about the event is online, and those participating are asked to sign up on the website.

There’s also information on the website about building model rockets.

Those who participate are asked to take a picture and upload to social media with #GlobalRocketLaunch.