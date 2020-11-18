Want to help Santa out this year? USPS looking for people to respond to kids’ letters

You can read letters online and even send the child a gift

(WYTV) – The United States Postal Service says thousands of kids write letters to Santa every year — and there’s a way you can help the big guy.

The goal of USPS’ Operation Santa is to answer those letters. This mission started over a hundred years ago.

It’s easy to get involved. Anyone in the U.S. can help respond to kids’ letters and fulfill their holiday wish.

Letters for the 2020 holiday season will be released and become available for “adoption” December 4. Until then, you can read letters from past years.

If your child would like to write a letter, Santa’s official address is:

123 Elf Rd.

North Pole, 88888

Letters for this program will be accepted through December 15.