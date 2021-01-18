Union greenlights GM’s $800 million deal to build electric vehicles in Canada

Unifor, the union for workers at the Ingersoll, Ontario plant, ratified a contract with the automaker

DETROIT, Mich. (WYTV) – The final step in a plan to invest $800 million in a General Motors plant in Canada to build electric vehicles has been taken.

Unifor, the union for workers at the Ingersoll, Ontario plant, ratified a contract with the automaker making way for the changes, according to Automotive News.

The investment will turn the CAMI plant that used to make the Chevrolet Equinox into a line that will produce all-electric commercial vehicles.

The plant is expected to be transformed over the next two years.

The company will produce their recently announced BrightDrop electric light commercial vehicle, the EV600.

GM is also backing Lordstown Motors, who, like BrightDrop, produces electric work vehicles. The company recently requested a loan from the federal government to help speed up retooling at the former GM Lordstown plant.

Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns did not say how much money he is asking for from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The Energy Department has made similar loans to Tesla, Ford and Nissan in the past.

This latest investment is in line with GM CEO Mary Barra’s promise to grow the company’s footprint in the electric vehicle (EV) market.