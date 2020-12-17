U.S. Postal Service warns of delays due to COVID-19 pandemic

(WYTV) – The U.S. Postal Service is warning of delays, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic.
A message on USPS’s website says the following, “USPS is experiencing unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19. We appreciate your patience and remain committed to delivering the holidays to you.”
Some customers also received an email with the message.
WKBN talked to a Niles woman last week who said she had packages that should have arrived November 26 that were still sitting in Cleveland. She added that she sent something to California on November 6, and last week, the receiver still did not have it.
The Southern Carnation Company has had to stop taking holiday orders a week earlier than usual to try and get items to customers on time for Christmas.
Owner Bryanna Bryan said she could be losing up to $500 worth of sales because of it. She also said they can’t go to another shipping company because that would raise prices for people already having a tough time getting by during a pandemic.
In a statement from USPS last week, the Postal Service said it was committed to delivering the mail as quickly as possible and encouraged customers needing assistance to contact the USPS Customer Care Center at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).