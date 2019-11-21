Some salad products recalled due to E. Coli concern

(WYTV) – A large salad product producer is recalling over 97,000 pounds of salad products due to a concern that the lettuce could be contaminated with E. coli.

New Jersey-based Miss Bay, LLC, said the salad products contain meat or poultry and were produced from October 14, 2019 through October 16.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products’ brand name can be found in the following spreadsheet.

The salad products were distributed in several states including Ohio and Pennsylvania.

There is concern that some products may be in distribution centers, restaurants, or institutional refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants and institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Food Service and Safety Inspection (FSIS) will likely update the poundage as more information becomes available. FSIS will also post product labels on its website once they become available.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Mary Toscano, Consumer Affairs Manager for Bonduelle at 1-800-800-7822.