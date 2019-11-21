Breaking News
Some boxes of Cheese Nips recalled

The company that makes Cheese Nips it is recalling some boxed crackers

(WYTV) – The company that makes Cheese Nips, Mondelēz Global LLC, announced Wednesday it is recalling some Cheese Nips due to the concern that some boxes could contain yellow plastic pieces.

The Food and Drug Administration said plastic from a dough scraper was found in machinery and some may have made its way into a small amount of product.

This recall is limited exclusively to the Cheese Nips product listed in the grid, available at retail stores nationwide.  

DescriptionRetail UPCBest When Used By Date
CHEESE NIPS (11 oz. BOX)0 44000 03453 518MAY20
19MAY20
20MAY20

The FDA said there have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global to date related to this product.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it, and should discard any product they may have. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall, and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday- Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

