Several ‘The Spice Hunter’ products recalled for possible Salmonella contamination

The products were distributed to several states, including Ohio and Pennsylvania

(WYTV) – Several The Spice Hunter products are being recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination.

Sauer Brands, Inc. is voluntarily recalling specific lots of organic parsley, which were used in production. Any other products used in production on the same days as the parsley are also being recalled in case of cross-contamination.

The products were distributed to several states, including Ohio and Pennsylvania.

They come in clear glass jars marked with lot codes 20217C, 20220C, 20269C and 20270C on the white field on the label.

No related illnesses have been reported.

Symptoms of Salmonella include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Head over to the Food and Drug Administration’s website for the full list of recalled products.

If you have purchased any of these products, you can return them for a full refund.

Call Sauer Brands at 1-800-444-3061 with any questions.