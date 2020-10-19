‘Sesame Street’ launches a podcast to help educate kids

National & World

The podcast is led by 6-year-old, exuberant Foley, “the sound-maker monster”

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:
This image released by Audible shows cover art for "The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends." The podcast, led by 6-year-old furry monster Foley and her sidekick Mikee the Microphone, gives some screen-free educational entertainment to kids who may be having spotty school lessons during the pandemic. (Audible via AP)
The cover art for “The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends.” The podcast, led by 6-year-old furry monster Foley and her sidekick Mikee the Microphone, gives some screen-free educational entertainment to kids who may be having spotty school lessons during the pandemic. (Audible via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — What has more letters than the alphabet?

That’s easy: The post office.

That joke sponsored by the letter A  is a highlight of the first original podcast from “Sesame Street,” featuring music, interactive games and Muppets galore.

“The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends” is an offering on Audible that gives some screen-free educational entertainment to kids who may be having spotty school lessons during the coronavirus pandemic.

The podcast is led by 6-year-old, exuberant Foley, “the sound-maker monster.”

The podcast kicked off last week and there are 15 episodes, released Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com