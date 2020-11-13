Pres. Trump to speak at White House about coronavirus in first public comments since Election Day

US President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at the Economic Club of New York at the New York Hilton Midtown November 12, 2019, in New York, New York. – European stock markets closed higher on Tuesday, helped by speculation that US President Donald Trump will postpone a tariffs decision on European-made cars. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak about coronavirus and Operation Warp Speed from the Rose Garden Friday, the White House said.

This will be the president’s first public comments since Joe Biden was called by the Associated Press as the winner of the presidential election Saturday. Trump has avoided public gatherings since Election Day and has declined to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump received a briefing on Operation Warp Speed earlier Friday. The briefing comes just days after both California and Texas hit more than one million confirmed coronavirus cases.

Trump is expected to talk about the U.S. government program that has struck deals with several drugmakers in an effort to help speed up the search for effective treatments for the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

One of the major vaccine efforts showed promising results this week. Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective based on interim data from late stage trials. The data were seen as a crucial step in the battle to contain a pandemic that has killed more than a million people.

The update is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. EST. NewsNation will livestream the news conference from this story.