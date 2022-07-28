(WYTV) – ABC announced Thursday the return of three popular judges and host Ryan Seacrest for the sixth season of “American Idol.”

The returning judges are Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

In addition, the “Idol Across America” virtual audition tour is set to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

“Idol Across America” auditions will be held as follows (subject to change):

“First 500” VIP Event (Aug. 3)

Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina (Aug. 5)

Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia (Aug. 8)

Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas (Aug. 10)

Connecticut, New Jersey, New York (Aug. 12)

Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi ( Aug. 15)

Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee (Aug. 17)

Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington (Aug. 19)

Open Call: Nationwide (Aug. 22)

Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin (Aug. 24)

Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming (Aug. 26)

Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C. (Aug. 29)

Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont (Aug. 31)

For information on how to sign up for “Idol Across America” and a chance to virtually audition in front of an “American Idol” producer, please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions.

More details on specific dates, full eligibility requirements, submission forms and terms and conditions are available on the website. Contestants must be at least 15 years old to audition and may do so on any “Idol Across America” date regardless of their location.