Ohio attorney general takes aim at Netflix’s ‘Cuties’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is joining other lawmakers in calling on streaming service Netflix to take down the film “Cuties.”

Yest said the film repeatedly shows children using their bodies in a sexual manner to get themselves out of trouble and graphically focuses on the clothed genitalia of children.

The film also shows the creation and publication of child pornography, according to Yost.

“In this era where we are fighting a seemingly never-ending battle against human trafficking, this film is counterproductive – it whets the appetites of those who wish to harm our children in the most unimaginable ways,” Yost said. “I vehemently opposed the continued streaming of the movie and request that it is voluntarily removed.”

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined Yost Monday in demanding the film’s removal.

Last week, Texas Senator Ted Cruz also called for Netflix to remove the film.

Cruz sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice saying Department of Justice calling on them to investigate whether Netflix, its executives, or the makers of the film “Cuties” violated any federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography.

