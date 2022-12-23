(WYTV) — Santa has dressed in many colorful outfits over the year — he’s worn green, brown and, in 1931, he switched to red and white.

That’s how the Coca-Cola company used Santa to sell its soft drink, by dressing him in Coke’s trademark colors — they stuck.

Santa has been a part of American culture since at least the late 1700s, but it wasn’t until the mid-19th century that we learned he had a wife.

We first heard of Mrs. Clause in an 1849 short story called “A Christmas Legend,” written by a missionary named James Rees.

The same writer who gave us the Headless Horseman in the Legend of Sleepy Hollow, Washington Irving, gave us Santa climbing down the chimney to get into a house.

An Irving short story from 1812, called “Knickerbocker’s History of New York,” describes Santa using a chimney.

This was 12 years before Clement Moore used the chimney entrance in his classic “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

And how did Santa get that rolly poly belly?

If every household he visits leaves an average of two cookies for Santa, that means in a single evening, he consumes 374 billion calories, 33,000 tons of sugar and 150,000 tons of fat.

To burn off all that, Santa would need to run for approximately 109,000 years.

Santa gets billions of letters every year from children all over the world, but the country that sends the most paper mail to Santa every holiday season is not the United States, but France.

Our kids send a million letters; French children nearly two million.

Mexico has a custom of kids putting their letters to Santa in helium balloons and releasing them into the air.