More salad kits targeted because of E. coli concerns

ATLANTA, Ga. (WYTV) – The Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating a multistate outbreak of E. coli infections linked to a chopped salad kit.

Cases have been reported in Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota.

Health officials are looking into Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits with the following UPC information: UPC 0 71279 30906 4, beginning with lot code Z, and a best-before date up to and including 07DEC19.

Do not eat these kits. Even if some of the kit was eaten and no one got sick, throw the rest away.

Wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where the salad kit was stored.

Eight people have been infected with a strain of E. coli fin three states. Three have been hospitalized, and one person developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from November 5, 2019, to November 15, 2019.

The investigation is ongoing to determine what ingredient in the salad kit was contaminated.

Romaine lettuce is one of the ingredients in the salad kit, but health officials are not sure yet if the outbreak is related to a current outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from the Salinas, California, growing region.

Symptoms of E. coli include:

Severe stomach cramps

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Low fever

Some people get better after 5 to 7 days. Some infections are mild, but others can severe or life-threatening.