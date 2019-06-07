More Claire’s cosmetics recalled after testing positive for asbestos

(WKBN) – Claire’s Stores, Inc., and Beauty Plus Global have expanded their voluntary recall of some makeup after it tested positive for asbestos.

The newest recalls were initiated May 29 and May 30 following ongoing federal testing.

The recalled products include:

Claire’s JoJo Siwa Makeup Set, SKU #8887111363337, Batch/Lot No. S180109

Beauty Plus Global Contour Effects Palette 2, Batch No. S1603002/PD-C1179

Customers with these products should stop using them.

Health care professionals and consumers are encouraged to report any adverse events to FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program by:

For more information on FDA’s investigation of potential asbestos contamination in cosmetics, see the FDA’s Talc.

In March, the FDA advised customers to stop using certain Claire’s cosmetics due to the potential of asbestos contamination.

Samples of the following products tested positive for tremolite asbestos:

Claire’s Eye Shadows – Batch No/Lot No 08/17

Claire’s Compact Powder – Batch No/Lot No 07/15

Claire’s Contour Palette – Batch No/Lot No 04/17

The FDA sampled and had tested targeted cosmetic products following reports of contaminated cosmetics marketed by Claire’s.