Military bans survivors of coronavirus from enlisting

A memo from the Pentagon surfaced on Twitter about the guidelines

(WYTV) – According to a report in the Military Times, those who contracted COVID-19 and recovered may not be permitted to join the military.

According to a memo obtained by the publication, a past COVID-19 diagnosis will halt processing, according to recently released memo circulating on Twitter.

“During the screening process, a reported history of confirmed COVID-19 will be annotated ‘Considered disqualifying’“ pic.twitter.com/ZKx91AUbXo — Free (@Nathaniel_Free) May 4, 2020

Pentagon spokesperson Jessica Maxwell confirmed to the Military Times that the memo is authentic.

Medical screenings for enlistees is conducted by a Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS). Once you have gone through initial questioning phases with your recruiter, an appointment will be set up at the nearest MEPS for medical screening, according to goarmy.com