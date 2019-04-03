Local organization reaches out to women in need through diaper giveaway

A community organization gave away 2,000 thousand diapers to women in need on Wednesday.

This was the first diaper giveaway organized by Bodaciously Made Ministry.

Each family was given diapers for their children for free.

While many people get aid for their families for shelter or food, the head of the ministry says many women still struggle.

“Our vision is to work with broke women. There are so many women that are broken and don’t have what they need. We want to be a bridge to reach out and help them,” said Linda Perdue.

Many of the items were donated by Walmart, Sam’s Club, Infocision and other businesses.