Live: Joe Biden holds campaign event in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump made his first public appearance Saturday since returning to the White House after his hospitalization for the coronavirus.

Trump welcomed hundreds of supporters to the South Lawn for an event that marks the return of political activities in the final stretch of the 2020 campaign.

The White House did not declare that Trump is no longer contagious, and the gathering of hundreds of people on the South Lawn went ahead despite the guidance of public health officials.

“I’m feeling great,” said Trump, while thanking the public for well wishes and prayers as he recovered from the virus.

Trump appealed to Black and Latino voters with his call for law and order and his Platinum Plan aimed at creating jobs for both groups.

Trump said his Platinum Plan would “create 3 million new jobs for black Americans and increase access to capital, home ownership and wealth building.” He also promised less expensive health care for the nation.

Trump is also preparing for a Florida rally on Monday and campaign events in Iowa and Pennsylvania later in the week.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is scheduled to continue his own campaigning with an event in Erie, Pennsylvania Saturday afternoon. The latest NewsNation/Emerson College poll of Michigan shows the vice president has a 10-point lead among those polled. Biden’s current advantage is outside the margin of error of 3.6%.

Thursday’s town hall-style Trump-Biden debate was officially canceled, a few days after Trump backed away when the sponsoring commission switched it from face-to-face to virtual following Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.