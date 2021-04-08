Watch live – ‘Hope and Desperation: Emergency at the Border’

The live, special event will offer an unflinching and comprehensive look at the border crisis

(WYTV/ABC NEWS) – ABC News is presenting a streaming special called “Hope and Desperation: Emergency at the Border” on Thursday.

The live, special event will offer an unflinching and comprehensive look at the border crisis as it presently unfolds, from the humanitarian crisis and visuals inside the facilities housing migrants to the stories of unaccompanied minors and the asylum seekers leaving Guatemala.

The special spotlights what the brutal, perilous journey to the border looks like, the reasons people go on it and what life looks like for a mother who made it across from Matamoros while pregnant and is now living in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the toddler who is a U.S. citizen, but the family is still in the asylum process.

The show will be livestreamed on WYTV beginning at 8 p.m.