LIVE: DC parade celebrates iconic civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Communities around the country will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, commemorating the iconic civil rights leader days after his birthday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many events taking place have been modified, including the 40th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade usually held in D.C. It will now take place virtually at 12 p.m. EST.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, like many others, will honor Dr. King by volunteering Monday. The Presidential Inaugural Committee is hosting two events. The first is a National Day of Service, followed by an hour-long celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled, so far.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would have celebrated his 92nd birthday Friday had he not been assassinated in 1968.