Kellyanne Conway tests positive for Covid-19

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House said Friday that President Donald Trump remains “fatigued” after contracting COVID-19 and has been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans and spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government.

Just a month before the presidential election, the revelation came in a Trump tweet about 1 a.m. after he had returned from an afternoon political fundraiser. He had gone ahead, saying nothing to the crowd though knowing he had been exposed to an aide with the disease that has infected millions in America and killed more than a million people worldwide.