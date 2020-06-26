Justice in Policing Act passes House, heads to Senate with some uncertainty

The American flag flies outside the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(WYTV) – On Thursday, the House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at police reform.

House Democrats say the Justice in Policing Act lays out real changes, like banning chokeholds and tracking officers reported for misconduct.

House Republicans criticize Democrats for their bill, calling it an “unrealistic wish list.”

“We’re going to do something in the House. It’ll pass because the majority will absolutely pass it. It will not go through the Senate though and that eliminates the chance to do something substantive for the summer,” said Rep. Mike Kelly (R) Pennsylvania.

“I would hope that the vast majority of what we’re talking about, any red-blooded American would be for. You know, to me, these are basic steps. We’re talking about making sure that every American has their constitutional rights upheld. I mean, that shouldn’t be a stretch for many of us,” said Rep. Tim Ryan (D) Ohio.

Even if the House bill makes it past the Senate, Democrats aren’t sure if the president would sign it.