Handel’s Ice Cream apologizes for social media posts, temporarily closes AL location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WYTV) – In response to some offensive social media posts, Handel’s Ice Cream apologized and suspended operations at its location in Huntsville, Alabama.

Handel’s released the following statement Tuesday:

“We want to make it unequivocally clear that Handel’s strongly condemns offensive statements and posts from one of our franchisees, which in no way represent the values of our organization.

Handel’s does not tolerate expressions of racism or discrimination in any form and as such, we have suspended operations at the Huntsville, AL location as we determine next steps for that store. We are proud of our 75 years of serving and actively engaging in diverse communities, creating a welcoming environment for every guest and treating every individual with honor, dignity and respect.

We also recognize that we can and must do better, and are committed to doing our part to promote positive change in our company and the communities we serve.

We believe Black Lives Matter. We stand with the black community and for equality, justice, unity, love and compassion.”

In a Facebook message posted late Monday, the company said some social media posts have come to its attention that do not represent the “brand, our employees, vendors, or franchise partners.”

Handel’s said the company is “troubled by the offensive tone that these messages conveyed.”

The post went on to say Handel’s is proud of the relationships it has built in the communities it serves and is “disappointed that we need to address this situation, but we will not ignore or condone it.”

There was no further information about what posts the company was referring to, however, an alleged 2015 post from the franchisee in Huntsville, Alabama has surfaced and gone viral. The post is part of a change.org petition.