Ground beef sold at Walmart and others recalled for possible E-coli contamination

The meat was packaged June 1 and distributed nationwide.

(CNN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture says about 40,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled.

The seven affected products are from Lakeside Refrigerated Services in New Jersey.

The meat was packaged June 1 and distributed nationwide. The products have the establishment number 46841.

The meat may contain E-coli, according to the food safety and inspection service. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

A detailed list of recalled products is on the Food Safety and Inspection Service website.