(WYTV) – ABC’s Good Morning America announced Monday that anchor George Stephanopoulos tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic.

Stephanopoulos announced his diagnosis Monday on “GMA,” nearly two weeks after his wife, actress and bestselling author Ali Wentworth, confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19, according to the network.

“I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” Stephanopoulos said. “I’m feeling great.”