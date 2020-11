There are three locations in our area, but the company has not said which stores will close

(WYTV) – Francesca’s plans to close 140 stores by the end of January, according to a filing from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The women’s clothing boutique said it is trying to improve its financial position.

The company has not said which stores will close.

Francesca’s has locations in the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, the Eastwood Mall in Niles and at the Grove City Premium Outlets.