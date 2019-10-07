Flour recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

(WYTV) – The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling certain lots of its Robin Hood all-purpose flour due to possible E. coli contamination.
The recall affects flour sold in stores across the U.S.
Affected lots:
Robin Hood All-Purpose Flour (5 lb.), item UPC code 0 51500 18010 5
Lot codes: 8350 513, 8351 513, 8354 513, 8355 513
Best if used by dates: 6/16/2020, 6/17/2020, 6/20/2020, 6/21/2020
No illnesses have been reported.
If you bought this product, you should throw it out.
Customers with questions can reach out to the company online or call 888-569-6728.