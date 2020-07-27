First presidential debate to take place in Cleveland

The debate was originally scheduled to be held at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The first presidential debate of the 2020 election season will be hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland on September 29.

The debate was originally scheduled to be held at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. The university announced it would no longer do so earlier Monday.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced the debate will now be hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic and held at the Health Education Campus (HEC) in Cleveland.

The facility is a joint project where students in medicine, dentistry, nursing and related fields come together to learn and practice team-based care in simulated settings and, later, at actual clinical sites.

“We are honored to host this presidential debate at our shared Health Education Campus,” Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., and Case Western Reserve University President Barbara R. Snyder said in a joint statement on Monday.

“This pandemic has highlighted the critical importance of health care and scientific discovery in unprecedented ways. To have the presidential candidates discuss these issues in our innovative learning space represents a tremendous opportunity for both institutions – and our entire region.”

First presidential debate:

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

Vice presidential debate:

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

The University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Second presidential debate:

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami, FL

Third presidential debate:

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Belmont University, Nashville, TN

All debates will be 90 minutes in length, will run from 9:00 – 10:30 pm ET without commercial breaks, and be broadcast by the White House pool networks.