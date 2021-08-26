Comedy show returns to ABC with special sweepstakes for viewers

(WYTV) – ABC’s comedy “The Conners” will be returning with surprise guests, a live episode and a chance for viewers to win a virtual appearance as a member of the Conner family in the season four premiere.

“The Conners” will return Wednesday, September 22 at 9 p.m.

For the premiere, ABC and “The Conners” are launching a “You Can Be A Conner” sweepstakes, offering viewers an opportunity to be part of the live episode.

The winners will make a virtual appearance during the live season premiere episode.

“As part of the storyline, a Conner family member will call each lucky sweepstakes winner for a live conversation regarding how they deal with some of the same life issues that the Conners navigate on a daily basis,” a release said.

The sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents, 18 and older. No purchase is necessary to enter. You can visit www.BeAConner.com for rules and more details.