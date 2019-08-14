Class action lawsuit filed in West Virginia against Juul, says company targeted kids

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A class-action lawsuit was filed in West Virginia against JUUL Labs, Inc., Altria Group, Inc. and Philip Morris USA, Inc., which the lawsuit says targeted teenagers and preteens with nicotine-containing products.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia. It seeks to hold the defendants accountable, saying it designed and marketed JUUL nicotine-containing products to children.

“Like cigarette manufacturers, JUUL deceptively marketed its products to teenagers and preteens,” said Brett Preston, one of the attorneys who filed the case on behalf of the Plaintiffs.

Scott Segal, co-counsel for Plaintiffs who also represented the State of West Virginia against big tobacco, said, “‘Juuling’ by children is a health epidemic that must be stopped. JUUL cannot be permitted to do to our children what big tobacco did to us, our parents and our grandparents.”

“Parents all over West Virginia are finding small nicotine-containing JUUL pods in their children’s backpacks and bedrooms that are meant to resemble USB drives,” Preston said.

Several weeks ago, Juul Labs co-founder James Monsees testified on Capitol Hill that Juul developed its blockbuster vaping device and flavor pods for adult smokers who want to stop and never intended its electronic cigarettes to be adopted by underage teenagers. However, he acknowledged statistics showing “a significant number of underage Americans are using e-cigarettes, including Juul products.”

“Juul Labs isn’t big tobacco,” Monsees told members of a House subcommittee, adding that “combating underage use” is the company’s highest priority.