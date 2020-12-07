Candles sold at Dollar Tree recalled for fire, burn risk

There have been reports that the flame gets very high and can cause the glass votive to break

(WYTV) – Over 140,000 candles sold at Dollar Tree are being recalled due to their risk of causing fires and burns.

The Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Streams/Moonlit Waves candle is about two-and-a-half inches tall and a powder blue color. It’s in a glass votive.

They were sold exclusively at Dollar Tree stores in July through September.

There have been reports that the flame gets very high and can cause the glass votive to break.

No injuries have been reported.

Customers should stop using this candle immediately and return it to Dollar Tree for a refund.

You can read more about the recall on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.