Atlanta-based restaurant chain expresses interest in buying Perkins franchises

Huddle House says it wants to buy all of the Perkins restaurants around the country

(WYTV) – An Atlanta-based restaurant chain has announced its plans to buy all of the Perkins franchises around the country. It’s unclear if that purchase would include the restaurants around Youngstown currently owned by a company that filed bankruptcy.

Officials with Huddle House say the deal is scheduled to close on October 21.

Huddle House has 339 restaurants in 23 states, the closest being in Seville, Ohio, which is west of Akron.

Perkins and Marie Callender’s filed for bankruptcy protection in August.

The Huddle House deal is only for the Perkins franchise.

The Youngstown area’s Perkins restaurants are owned by 5171 Campbell’s Land Company, which also filed for bankruptcy and is currently in a dispute with the Perkins chain over unpaid franchise fees.