PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Washington state man accused of entering the U.S. Capitol with a pro-Trump mob during the Jan. 6 deadly insurrection has pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Jeffrey Grace, 64, entered the plea on Monday and had three other charges dropped as part of a plea agreement, KGW-TV reported.

Grace could face up to six months in prison for the misdemeanor crime when he is scheduled for sentencing in August.

Grace’s son, Jeremy Grace, pleaded guilty to the same charge and had three others dropped last year and was sentenced to 21 days in prison and supervised release.

Court records say both went to Washington, D.C., in January 2021 to attend a rally in support of then-President Donald Trump. They traveled and stayed at a hotel with a member of the Proud Boys identified as “Travis” in court documents.

The three men attended a gathering of the Proud Boys on Jan. 5, prosecutors said in court documents.

On Jan. 6, the father and son joined with a large group of far-right extremist group Proud Boys at the Washington Monument before walking toward the U.S. Capitol Building, according to federal investigators.

Federal prosecutors shared photos and video with the court showing both Jeff and Jeremy Grace near the front line of protesters who pushed past law enforcement protecting the Capitol. Both also appeared in selfie photos inside and outside the Capitol Building during the insurrection, according to prosecutors.

About 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes in the riot that temporarily halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory and left dozens of police officers injured.