LONDON (AP) — Several people were injured after the Flying Scotsman, the historic steam locomotive, was involved in a low-speed crash with another heritage train in the Scottish Highlands on Friday, authorities said.

The National Railway Museum said the “shunting incident” took place at Aviemore Station in the Cairngorms National Park. The station is home to a heritage train line that takes visitors on steam train trips in northern Scotland.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that emergency workers were alerted on Friday night “to reports of a collision” involving two trains at Aviemore. Police Scotland said the crash took place at “low speed.”

Two people were hospitalized as a precaution, and their injuries weren’t believed to be serious. Three others were treated at the scene and didn’t require hospital treatment.

The Belmond and Strathspey Railway said the Flying Scotsman locomotive was being coupled with stationary Royal Scotsman train carriages when the collision took place.

Police said that an investigation was underway.

The Flying Scotsman, which was restored last year as part of its centenary celebrations, was scheduled to be running trips this weekend.

The steam engine, officially given its famous name 100 years ago, was a service connecting passengers from London to Edinburgh. It rose to global fame when it recorded 100 mph (160 kph) on a test run, making it the first locomotive in the U.K. to reach that speed.