MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Beatriz dissipated Saturday after brushing Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast as a hurricane, dumping heavy rain across coastal areas.

Hurricane Adrian, meanwhile, weakened into a tropical storm out in the Pacific while continuing to move farther out into the ocean far away from land.

Beatriz weakened into a tropical storm after swirling out over open waters and had been forecast to keep up its strength as it passed just to the southwest of the Islas Marias during Saturday night. But the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Beatriz dissipated west of Cabo Corrientes at midday.

At midafternoon, Adrian’s maximum sustained winds had weakened to 60 mph (95 kph) and its center was about 440 miles (705 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. It was moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph) and was expected to weaken into a tropical depression Sunday.