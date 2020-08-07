American Idol holding Zoom auditions next week in virtual, nationwide search

American Idol will continue to break new, innovative boundaries with custom-built Zoom technology

(WKBN) – American Idol’s “Idol Across America” is hosting virtual open call auditions next week.

American Idol will continue to break new, innovative boundaries with custom-built Zoom technology to host Idol Across America, its first-ever virtual nationwide search for the next superstar.

Idol hopefuls will have the chance to audition face-to-face in front of American Idol producers as the Idol Across America visits Ohio Monday.

For information on how to audition, visit American Idol’s website. You must be 15 to 28 years old.