Alex Trebek’s last Jeopardy! episodes set to air next week

(WYTV) – Jeopardy! will air Alex Trebek‘s final week of new episodes Monday through Friday, January 4 through 8.

All five episodes were taped in late October. According to a release, no one knew they would be Trebek’s last episodes at the time.

Trebek will deliver a message about the season of giving at the top of Monday’s show.

At the end of Friday’s episode, there will be a special tribute to the life and work of Trebek.

Jeopardy! will continue airing new episodes on Monday, January 11, with guest host Ken Jennings.

